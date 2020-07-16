Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) Could Pay Off Investors

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) is priced at $4.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.1873 and reached a high price of $3.1889, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.09. The stock touched a low price of $3.07.

Recently in News on May 27, 2020, Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended March 28, 2020 and Announces Order Valued at $1.85 Million for Secure Military Communications. Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) today announced its results for the quarter and six months ended March 28, 2020. For the quarter ended March 28, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $(361,000), or $(0.20) per share, on revenue of $723,000, compared to net income of $173,000, or $0.09 per share, on revenue of $1,928,000 for the quarter ended March 30, 2019. For the six months ended March 28, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $(842,000), or $(0.46) per share, on revenue of $1,389,000, compared to a net loss of $(75,000), or $(0.04) per share, on revenue of $3,041,000 for the quarter ended March 30, 2019. You can read further details here

Technical Communications Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) full year performance was 12.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Technical Communications Corporation shares are logging -61.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $10.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1079776 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) recorded performance in the market was -38.81%, having the revenues showcasing 37.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.81M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Technical Communications Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.92. In a similar fashion, Technical Communications Corporation posted a movement of +29.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 62,879 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Technical Communications Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Technical Communications Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.12%, alongside a boost of 12.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.43% during last recorded quarter.