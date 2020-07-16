Here is why Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.52%

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is priced at $35.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $36.03 and reached a high price of $36.125, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $35.50. The stock touched a low price of $35.47.

Recently in News on June 29, 2020, Duke Realty Announces Results of Tender Offer for 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2022. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), a leading industrial property REIT, announced today the closing of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Duke Realty Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), its operating partnership, to purchase any and all of the outstanding 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) issued by the Operating Partnership. The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 26, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”). The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer were set forth in an Offer to Purchase, dated June 22, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. You can read further details here

Duke Realty Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.88 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $25.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) full year performance was 7.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Duke Realty Corporation shares are logging -7.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.19 and $38.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2034198 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) recorded performance in the market was 3.32%, having the revenues showcasing 6.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.24B, as it employees total of 400 workers.

Specialists analysis on Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.63, with a change in the price was noted -3.01. In a similar fashion, Duke Realty Corporation posted a movement of -7.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,005,534 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRE is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Trends and Technical analysis: Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Duke Realty Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.37%, alongside a boost of 7.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.29% during last recorded quarter.