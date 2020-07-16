Do Radian Group Inc. (RDN) beta value of 1.68 signposts another twist?

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is priced at $14.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.42 and reached a high price of $14.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.81. The stock touched a low price of $14.20.

Recently in News on July 10, 2020, Radian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for June 2020. Radian Guaranty Inc. (“Radian Guaranty”), the mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., today reported selected operating statistics for the months of April, May and June 2020. The information includes total new primary defaults, which include defaults under forbearance programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cures, claims paid and rescissions/denials. The information regarding new defaults and cures is reported to Radian Guaranty from loan servicers. We consider a loan to be in default for financial statement and internal tracking purposes upon receipt of notification by servicers that a borrower has missed two monthly payments. Default reporting, particularly on a monthly basis, may be affected by several factors, including the date on which the loan servicer’s report is generated and transmitted to Radian Guaranty, the impact of updated information submitted by servicers and the timing of servicing transfers. You can read further details here

Radian Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.89 on 02/06/20, with the lowest value was $9.53 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) full year performance was -36.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Radian Group Inc. shares are logging -43.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.53 and $26.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2299289 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Radian Group Inc. (RDN) recorded performance in the market was -41.06%, having the revenues showcasing 11.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.71B, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Radian Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.66, with a change in the price was noted -8.90. In a similar fashion, Radian Group Inc. posted a movement of -37.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,483,008 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RDN is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Radian Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Radian Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.74%, alongside a downfall of -36.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.59% during last recorded quarter.