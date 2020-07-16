Boiling and ready to burst as Element Solutions Inc (ESI) last month performance was 3.64%

At the end of the latest market close, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) was valued at $11.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.24 while reaching the peak value of $11.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.88. The stock current value is $11.02.

Recently in News on June 5, 2020, Element Solutions Inc to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) (“Element Solutions” or the “Company”) announced today a change in the format of its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) from in-person to virtual-only due to the ongoing public-health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The date and time of the 2020 Annual Meeting (June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)) remain unchanged. You can read further details here

Element Solutions Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.74 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $5.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) full year performance was 11.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Element Solutions Inc shares are logging -13.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.35 and $12.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2041739 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Element Solutions Inc (ESI) recorded performance in the market was -5.05%, having the revenues showcasing 28.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.72B, as it employees total of 4400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.79, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Element Solutions Inc posted a movement of -2.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,396,152 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESI is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical rundown of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Raw Stochastic average of Element Solutions Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Element Solutions Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.65%, alongside a boost of 11.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.06% during last recorded quarter.