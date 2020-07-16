BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.17M in the recent 3 months

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is priced at $1.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7644 and reached a high price of $0.7997, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.80. The stock touched a low price of $0.7605.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, California’s North Orange County Community College District adds BIO-key’s PortalGuard a Leading IAM Solution in Higher Education. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that the company’s footprint in providing IAM for higher education continues to grow within the California Community College System with fifty colleges under support. The North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) chose the PortalGuard solution to improve their security posture and deliver a frictionless access experience for every end-user. You can read further details here

BIO-key International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5800 on 03/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) full year performance was -37.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIO-key International Inc. shares are logging -47.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 284.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 51754967 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) recorded performance in the market was 59.60%, having the revenues showcasing 13.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.83M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

The Analysts eye on BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIO-key International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7750, with a change in the price was noted +0.5537. In a similar fashion, BIO-key International Inc. posted a movement of +72.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,275,359 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.77%.

Considering, the past performance of BIO-key International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.09%, alongside a downfall of -37.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.21% during last recorded quarter.