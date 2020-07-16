Atreca Inc. (BCEL) market price of $15.14 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Atreca Inc. (BCEL). It is currently valued at $15.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.81, after setting-off with the price of $18.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.42.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, Atreca, Inc. Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock. Atreca, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCEL), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,031,250 shares of its Class A Common Stock and 781,250 shares of its Class B Common Stock (the “Shares”), each at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. Gross proceeds to Atreca from the offering are expected to be $125.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, Atreca has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,171,875 additional shares of its Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 20, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares are being offered by Atreca. You can read further details here

Atreca Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.35 on 03/04/20, with the lowest value was $10.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) full year performance was 18.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atreca Inc. shares are logging -48.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $29.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1513246 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atreca Inc. (BCEL) recorded performance in the market was 19.07%, having the revenues showcasing 6.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 399.53M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atreca Inc. (BCEL)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Atreca Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.08, with a change in the price was noted -6.13. In a similar fashion, Atreca Inc. posted a movement of -28.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 223,146 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCEL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Atreca Inc. (BCEL)

Raw Stochastic average of Atreca Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atreca Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.47%, alongside a boost of 18.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.84% during last recorded quarter.