ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 112.88K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC), which is $1.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.83 after opening rate of $0.8077 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.77 before closing at $0.78.

Recently in News on July 15, 2020, ARC Successfully Re-Engineers Company for Post-COVID Era. Smaller, leaner company expected to produce second quarter EBITDA of approximately $10 million and cash flow from operations above $20 million in spite of reduced sales of approximately $63 million due to COVID-19 shutdowns. You can read further details here

ARC Document Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4900 on 07/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) full year performance was -59.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares are logging -44.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9172246 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) recorded performance in the market was -43.66%, having the revenues showcasing 28.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.70M, as it employees total of 2300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ARC Document Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8778, with a change in the price was noted -0.0631. In a similar fashion, ARC Document Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -5.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 236,178 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARC is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Technical breakdown of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)

Raw Stochastic average of ARC Document Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ARC Document Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.12%, alongside a downfall of -59.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.08% during last recorded quarter.