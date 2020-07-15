Waters Corporation (WAT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 622.14K

At the end of the latest market close, Waters Corporation (WAT) was valued at $198.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $192.87 while reaching the peak value of $198.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $192.62. The stock current value is $226.48.

Recently in News on July 15, 2020, Waters Corporation Q2 2020 Financial Results Webcast Invitation. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will webcast its Q2 2020 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, July 28th at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. To listen to the conference call, connect to Waters’ website, www.waters.com choose “Investors” and click on the Live Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available until August 4th at midnight eastern time. You can read further details here

Waters Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $245.68 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $154.39 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Waters Corporation (WAT) full year performance was -8.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Waters Corporation shares are logging -7.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $154.39 and $245.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 956489 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Waters Corporation (WAT) recorded performance in the market was -15.23%, having the revenues showcasing 2.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.25B, as it employees total of 7500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Waters Corporation (WAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Waters Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 189.15, with a change in the price was noted +10.90. In a similar fashion, Waters Corporation posted a movement of +5.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 637,998 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Waters Corporation (WAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Waters Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Waters Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.44%, alongside a downfall of -8.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.28% during last recorded quarter.