Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) was up 9.65%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC). It is currently valued at $12.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.50, after setting-off with the price of $11.07. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.98.

Recently in News on July 13, 2020, Wrap Technologies to Train Seven New Agencies on the BolaWrap(R) in Maryland on Tuesday, July 14. TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, is scheduled to train seven new agencies on the BolaWrap in Maryland on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Landover Hills Police Department will host the “Train the Trainer” session for 16 trainers from seven different local agencies. You can read further details here

Wrap Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.10 on 07/07/20, with the lowest value was $3.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) full year performance was 128.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wrap Technologies Inc. shares are logging -14.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 292.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.07 and $14.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2160397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) recorded performance in the market was 88.42%, having the revenues showcasing 183.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 391.90M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wrap Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.28, with a change in the price was noted +4.54. In a similar fashion, Wrap Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +60.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 905,415 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WRTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Wrap Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Wrap Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.87%, alongside a boost of 128.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 183.96% during last recorded quarter.