Gear up for the change! Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) has hit the volume of 1080927

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) is priced at $0.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3555 and reached a high price of $0.378, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.38. The stock touched a low price of $0.3555.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8500 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $0.2111 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) full year performance was -62.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares are logging -67.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $1.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1080927 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) recorded performance in the market was -31.82%, having the revenues showcasing 11.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.11M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4074, with a change in the price was noted -0.3159. In a similar fashion, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of -44.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 741,430 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.56%, alongside a downfall of -62.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.94% during last recorded quarter.