Analysts Mean recommendation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). It is currently valued at $3.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.41, after setting-off with the price of $3.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.33.

Recently in News on June 19, 2020, CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Data at Digestive Disease Week 2020 Online Education. Data from previously completed open-label phase 2 study supports potential for seladelpar to improve pruritus (itching) in patients with PBC. You can read further details here

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.95 on 05/12/20, with the lowest value was $1.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) full year performance was -48.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -47.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.21 and $6.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 837453 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) recorded performance in the market was 69.90%, having the revenues showcasing 88.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 220.81M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

The Analysts eye on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.58, with a change in the price was noted +1.73. In a similar fashion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +97.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,749,370 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.11%.

Considering, the past performance of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.19%, alongside a downfall of -48.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.14% during last recorded quarter.