American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) market price of $258.94 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) was valued at $255.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $256.23 while reaching the peak value of $259.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $253.745. The stock current value is $258.94.

Recently in News on July 9, 2020, American Tower Plans Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its second quarter 2020 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 30, 2020 to discuss its results. You can read further details here

American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $269.73 on 07/07/20, with the lowest value was $174.32 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) full year performance was 22.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are logging -4.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $174.32 and $269.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1877387 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) recorded performance in the market was 12.67%, having the revenues showcasing 1.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 115.33B, as it employees total of 5454 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the American Tower Corporation (REIT) a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 243.00, with a change in the price was noted +11.40. In a similar fashion, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted a movement of +4.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,490,575 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMT is recording 6.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.04.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Tower Corporation (REIT), multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.00%, alongside a boost of 22.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.51% during last recorded quarter.