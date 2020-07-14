Why is PagerDuty Inc. (PD) down -47.16% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) was valued at $25.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.40 while reaching the peak value of $28.6999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.65. The stock current value is $24.60.

Recently in News on June 23, 2020, PagerDuty Announces Pricing of $250 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering. PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) today announced the pricing of $250 million principal amount of 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). PagerDuty also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on June 25, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

PagerDuty Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.69 on 06/19/20, with the lowest value was $12.33 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) full year performance was -47.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PagerDuty Inc. shares are logging -51.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.33 and $50.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 909254 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PagerDuty Inc. (PD) recorded performance in the market was 9.75%, having the revenues showcasing 34.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.15B, as it employees total of 669 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PagerDuty Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.89, with a change in the price was noted +3.36. In a similar fashion, PagerDuty Inc. posted a movement of +15.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,617,898 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Raw Stochastic average of PagerDuty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PagerDuty Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.03%, alongside a downfall of -47.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.26% during last recorded quarter.