Why is Huntsman Corporation (HUN) down -11.46% from the day 1 this year?

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is priced at $18.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.73 and reached a high price of $18.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.48. The stock touched a low price of $17.57.

Recently in News on June 22, 2020, Huntsman Updates its Second Quarter Outlook; To Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 28, 2020. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today reaffirmed its overall general outlook for the second quarter 2020 and announced that overall sales for the quarter are expected to be down between approximately 30 to 35 percent versus last year. Huntsman noted that the sales trends showed improvement from April to May, and it expects to see this continued improvement through June. Results in its Polyurethanes division are expected to be modestly better than expected as trends in China and in U.S. construction, including spray foam, are better than originally anticipated. The better-than-expected results in Polyurethanes are being mostly offset by weaker-than-anticipated results in Huntsman’s Textiles Effects division due largely to the prolonged impact of mandated shutdowns in key textile manufacturing regions, and the expected recovery in the industry may not begin until the third quarter due to the continued lockdowns. Huntsman anticipates that adjusted EBITDA in its Textiles Effects division will likely be slightly negative for the second quarter. Huntsman expects that results in the Performance Products division will be in-line with the prior outlook, but the results in the Advanced Materials division may fall a little short of expectations as a result of a deeper trough in Aerospace, Europe, and India than anticipated at the time of its last quarterly earnings call. You can read further details here

Huntsman Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.38 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $12.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) full year performance was -11.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huntsman Corporation shares are logging -27.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.23 and $24.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2438761 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huntsman Corporation (HUN) recorded performance in the market was -25.50%, having the revenues showcasing 9.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.84B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.80, with a change in the price was noted -3.12. In a similar fashion, Huntsman Corporation posted a movement of -14.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,412,715 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUN is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Trends and Technical analysis: Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Huntsman Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.32%, alongside a downfall of -11.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.42% during last recorded quarter.