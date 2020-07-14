Time to Buy Beat-Down Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is priced at $9.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.64 and reached a high price of $9.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.61. The stock touched a low price of $9.49.

Recently in News on July 13, 2020, Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call. Qurate Retail, Inc.’s (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike George, and Executive Chairman, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of 2020 on Monday, August 10th, at 5:30 p.m. (E.D.T.). After the close of market trading on Monday, August 10th, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting second quarter of 2020 results, which can be found at http://ir.qurateretail.com/pressreleases. Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Qurate Retail. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters. You can read further details here

Qurate Retail Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.07 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $3.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) full year performance was -24.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qurate Retail Inc. shares are logging -35.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 215.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.01 and $14.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2523707 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) recorded performance in the market was 12.69%, having the revenues showcasing 29.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.83B, as it employees total of 25228 workers.

The Analysts eye on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Qurate Retail Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.53, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Qurate Retail Inc. posted a movement of +0.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,907,323 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QRTEA is recording 1.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.24.

Technical rundown of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Raw Stochastic average of Qurate Retail Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Qurate Retail Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.76%, alongside a downfall of -24.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.60% during last recorded quarter.