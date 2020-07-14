Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Profit Margins posted -31.90% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) was valued at $1.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.61 while reaching the peak value of $1.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.53. The stock current value is $1.64.

Recently in News on June 11, 2020, HMH and Writable’s Connected Language Arts Solution Combines Core Instruction, Adaptive Assessment and Writing Practice. HMH Into Literature® paired with Writable® earns prestigious CODiE Award for Best English Language Arts Solution for Grades 9-12 & Higher Education. You can read further details here

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.8500 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $1.0300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) full year performance was -69.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares are logging -76.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $6.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2781557 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) recorded performance in the market was -73.76%, having the revenues showcasing 20.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.57M, as it employees total of 3400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2896, with a change in the price was noted -4.9600. In a similar fashion, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company posted a movement of -75.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,153,539 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HMHC is recording 3.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.83.

Technical rundown of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)

Raw Stochastic average of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.63%, alongside a downfall of -69.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.59% during last recorded quarter.