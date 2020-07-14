Analysts Mean recommendation for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) was 2.20: Is this the key time?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) is priced at $2.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.06 and reached a high price of $2.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.16. The stock touched a low price of $2.02.

Recently in News on June 2, 2020, Caladrius Biosciences to Present on CLBS119 for COVID-19 Induced Lung Damage at the BioNJ COVID-19 Rapid Fire Research Showcase. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease today announced that the company has been selected to present at the BioNJ COVID-19 Rapid Fire Research Showcase on Friday, June 5, 2020. David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius Biosciences, will present an overview of CLBS119, Caladrius’ CD34+ cell therapy product candidate targeting repair of COVID-19 induced lung damage. You can read further details here

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.64 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $1.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) full year performance was -17.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -33.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $3.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1493824 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) recorded performance in the market was -13.94%, having the revenues showcasing -1.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.09M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Caladrius Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.01, with a change in the price was noted -0.87. In a similar fashion, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -27.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 335,527 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLBS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS)

Raw Stochastic average of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Caladrius Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.75%, alongside a downfall of -17.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.82% during last recorded quarter.