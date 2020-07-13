Why is GameStop Corp. (GME) down -10.33% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, GameStop Corp. (GME) was valued at $4.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.20 while reaching the peak value of $4.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.1843. The stock current value is $4.35.

Recently in News on July 2, 2020, GameStop Announces Expiration and Final Results of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. GameStop Corp. (GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the expiration and final results for its previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding $414,600,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Existing Notes”) for newly issued 10.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “New Notes”) and related solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to certain proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture governing the Existing Notes. You can read further details here

GameStop Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.47 on 04/14/20, with the lowest value was $2.57 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

GameStop Corp. (GME) full year performance was -10.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GameStop Corp. shares are logging -37.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.57 and $6.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1466176 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GameStop Corp. (GME) recorded performance in the market was -28.62%, having the revenues showcasing 11.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 272.60M, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

Analysts verdict on GameStop Corp. (GME)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.39, with a change in the price was noted +0.16. In a similar fashion, GameStop Corp. posted a movement of +3.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,942,520 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GME is recording 1.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GameStop Corp. (GME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GameStop Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GameStop Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.80%, alongside a downfall of -10.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.57% during last recorded quarter.