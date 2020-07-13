One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 164.07K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS), which is $2.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.00 after opening rate of $1.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.85 before closing at $1.95.

Recently in News on June 25, 2020, OSS Appoints David Raun, Technology Industry Veteran, as President & CEO. One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has appointed company director and interim CEO, David Raun, as its new president and CEO. You can read further details here

One Stop Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0100 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) full year performance was 3.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, One Stop Systems Inc. shares are logging -17.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 354.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $3.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3511842 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) recorded performance in the market was -3.47%, having the revenues showcasing 36.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.80M, as it employees total of 116 workers.

Market experts do have their say about One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7054, with a change in the price was noted -0.2501. In a similar fashion, One Stop Systems Inc. posted a movement of -9.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 168,972 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSS is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS)

Raw Stochastic average of One Stop Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of One Stop Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.88%, alongside a boost of 3.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.36% during last recorded quarter.