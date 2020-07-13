Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Quarterly Performance is 12.20%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG). It is currently valued at $1.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.781, after setting-off with the price of $0.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.711 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.75.

Recently in News on May 12, 2020, Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results. MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) (“Insignia”) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1”). You can read further details here

Insignia Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0500 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.5950 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) full year performance was -26.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Insignia Systems Inc. shares are logging 0.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $1.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2616994 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) recorded performance in the market was 2.05%, having the revenues showcasing 12.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.80M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

The Analysts eye on Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Insignia Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7180, with a change in the price was noted +0.1695. In a similar fashion, Insignia Systems Inc. posted a movement of +20.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 51,708 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ISIG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Insignia Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Insignia Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.23%, alongside a downfall of -26.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.20% during last recorded quarter.