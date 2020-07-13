Here is why The Home Depot Inc. (HD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.34%

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is priced at $250.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $248.29 and reached a high price of $250.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $247.96. The stock touched a low price of $246.635.

Recently in News on May 19, 2020, The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Results; Supports Associates with Approximately $850 Million of Expanded Benefits; Suspends 2020 Business Outlook; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 Per Share. The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $28.3 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, a 7.1 percent increase from the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were positive 6.4 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. were positive 7.5 percent. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $259.29 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $140.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was 16.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -3.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.63 and $259.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2743826 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 14.53%, having the revenues showcasing 24.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 266.69B, as it employees total of 415700 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 223.65, with a change in the price was noted +6.17. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +2.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,318,596 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.07%, alongside a boost of 16.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.11% during last recorded quarter.