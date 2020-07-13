Here is why Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) recent weekly performance of -9.97% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). It is currently valued at $9.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.065, after setting-off with the price of $9.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.60 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.90.

Recently in News on July 2, 2020, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces Closing of Offering of $350 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and Repayment of All Outstanding Borrowings under Term Loan Facility and Amended ABL Facility. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) (“A&F”) announced today the closing of the previously announced offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Senior Secured Notes”) by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Abercrombie & Fitch Management Co. (“A&F Management”). A&F Management used the net proceeds from the offering of the Senior Secured Notes to repay all $233 million in outstanding borrowings under A&F Management’s existing senior secured term loan facility, to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under A&F Management’s existing senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the “Amended ABL Facility”), and to pay fees and expenses in connection with such repayments and the offering of the Senior Secured Notes. You can read further details here

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.83 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $7.41 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) full year performance was -43.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares are logging -49.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.41 and $19.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2682914 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) recorded performance in the market was -43.61%, having the revenues showcasing -14.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 617.47M, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.07, with a change in the price was noted -7.13. In a similar fashion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. posted a movement of -42.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,918,387 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANF is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.80%, alongside a downfall of -43.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.25% during last recorded quarter.