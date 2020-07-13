Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) is on the roll with an average volume of 142.52K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC), which is $10.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.56 after opening rate of $10.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.3534 before closing at $10.56.

Recently in News on July 22, 2019, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II announced today that, commencing July 23, 2019, holders of the 40,000,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “HYAC” and “HYACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “HYACU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging -8.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.02 and $11.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 918003 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) recorded performance in the market was 5.06%, having the revenues showcasing 12.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 522.51M.

The Analysts eye on Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.07, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II posted a movement of +1.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 203,631 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.06%. The shares increased approximately by 2.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.82% during last recorded quarter.