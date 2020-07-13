Gear up for the change! CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has hit the volume of 2874766

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) is priced at $3.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.65 and reached a high price of $3.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.73. The stock touched a low price of $2.62.

Recently in News on May 20, 2020, CPS Technologies Corporation Increases Credit Facility to $3 Million. CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) today announced that it has entered into an amendment to its credit facility with The Massachusetts Business Development Corporation. The maximum borrowing on the facility has been increased from $2.5 million to $3.0 million. You can read further details here

CPS Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.35 on 07/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) full year performance was 190.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CPS Technologies Corporation shares are logging 7.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 277.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $3.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2874766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) recorded performance in the market was 221.78%, having the revenues showcasing 221.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.11M, as it employees total of 152 workers.

The Analysts eye on CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CPS Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.40, with a change in the price was noted +1.78. In a similar fashion, CPS Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +120.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 393,178 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPSH is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

Raw Stochastic average of CPS Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.83%.

Considering, the past performance of CPS Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 221.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 228.12%, alongside a boost of 190.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 59.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 221.78% during last recorded quarter.