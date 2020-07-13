Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.40M in the recent 3 months

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is priced at $1.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.66 and reached a high price of $3.6789, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.58. The stock touched a low price of $3.53.

Recently in News on June 25, 2020, Celsion Affirms July Timing for Second Interim Analysis of the Phase III OPTIMA Study of ThermoDox® in Primary Liver Cancer. Celsion Corporation (CLSN), an oncology drug-development company, today affirmed that the independent Data Monitoring Committee (iDMC) is scheduled to meet during the first half of July to conduct the second pre-planned interim safety and efficacy analysis of the Phase III OPTIMA Study with ThermoDox® plus RFA (radiofrequency ablation) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or primary liver cancer. Members of the iDMC represent the global market for HCC and are based in the U.S., Canada and Europe, and Celsion believes that any logistical challenges to the Committee’s performing its work presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic have been addressed. Celsion expects to announce the iDMC’s recommendations and Company next steps soon after the meeting concludes. You can read further details here

Celsion Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.50 on 06/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.69 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) full year performance was 102.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsion Corporation shares are logging -80.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20680446 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsion Corporation (CLSN) recorded performance in the market was 109.36%, having the revenues showcasing 260.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 117.50M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

The Analysts eye on Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.96, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Celsion Corporation posted a movement of -6.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,804,276 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSN is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Technical rundown of Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.68%.

Considering, the past performance of Celsion Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 109.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.99%, alongside a boost of 102.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 260.67% during last recorded quarter.