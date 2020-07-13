Boiling and ready to burst as Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) last month performance was -0.91%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It is currently valued at $73.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $73.96, after setting-off with the price of $73.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $72.69 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $73.32.

Recently in News on June 11, 2020, Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend. The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable on August 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 20, 2020. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895. You can read further details here

Colgate-Palmolive Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.41 on 02/10/20, with the lowest value was $58.49 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) full year performance was -0.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are logging -4.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.49 and $77.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4411829 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) recorded performance in the market was 7.03%, having the revenues showcasing 5.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.80B, as it employees total of 34300 workers.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.57, with a change in the price was noted -2.39. In a similar fashion, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted a movement of -3.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,139,335 in trading volumes.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Colgate-Palmolive Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.47%, alongside a downfall of -0.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.39% during last recorded quarter.