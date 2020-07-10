Gear up for the change! Livent Corporation (LTHM) has hit the volume of 969073

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Livent Corporation (LTHM), which is $6.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.2498 after opening rate of $6.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.89 before closing at $6.03.

Recently in News on June 23, 2020, Livent Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $225 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025 With Net Proceeds Designed To Align With The Provisions Of The International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles 2018. Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”) today announced the pricing of $225 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Green Notes”) in a private offering (the “Offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Livent also granted the initial purchasers of the Green Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $33.75 million aggregate principal amount of the Green Notes. The sale of the Green Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on June 25, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $217.8 million (or approximately $250.6 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Green Notes in full) in net proceeds to Livent after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Livent. You can read further details here

Livent Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.29 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $3.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) full year performance was -11.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Livent Corporation shares are logging -50.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.95 and $12.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 969073 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Livent Corporation (LTHM) recorded performance in the market was -29.47%, having the revenues showcasing 5.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 849.99M, as it employees total of 800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Livent Corporation (LTHM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Livent Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.64, with a change in the price was noted -5.02. In a similar fashion, Livent Corporation posted a movement of -45.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,678,239 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTHM is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Livent Corporation (LTHM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Livent Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Livent Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.59%, alongside a downfall of -11.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.79% during last recorded quarter.