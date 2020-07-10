Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.12M in the recent 3 months

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is priced at $3.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.19 and reached a high price of $3.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.06. The stock touched a low price of $2.86.

Recently in News on June 16, 2020, Cassava Sciences Added to Russell Indexes and Provides Phase 2b Study Update. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, effective after the close of the U.S. markets on Friday, June 26, 2020. These indexes provide institutional investors and other market participants with exposure to the performance of certain segments of the U.S. stock market. You can read further details here

Cassava Sciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.95 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $1.63 for the same time period, recorded on 05/15/20.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) full year performance was 115.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are logging -69.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 223.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $10.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1022836 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) recorded performance in the market was -41.15%, having the revenues showcasing -39.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.28M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cassava Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.62, with a change in the price was noted -3.95. In a similar fashion, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -54.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,874,590 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SAVA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Raw Stochastic average of Cassava Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.42%, alongside a boost of 115.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.29% during last recorded quarter.