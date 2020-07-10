Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.99

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is priced at $0.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.53 and reached a high price of $0.5313, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.52. The stock touched a low price of $0.492.

Recently in News on July 1, 2020, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on SYMJEPI Products. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) today announced that, on July 1, 2020, USWM, LLC (“USWM” or “US WorldMeds”) began promoting Adamis’ SYMJEPI ® (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI ® (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products through its field sales force. As contemplated by the previously announced termination agreement between Adamis and Sandoz Inc., and the previously announced exclusive distribution and commercialization agreement between Adamis and USWM, USWM has been actively promoting SYMJEPI while preparing to launch through its field sales force. Adamis has also entered into a transition services agreement with Sandoz and USWM, which is intended to minimize any potential impact to patients and customers during the transfer of commercial rights regarding the SYMJEPI products from Sandoz to US WorldMeds. You can read further details here

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9900 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) full year performance was -64.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are logging -65.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 381713 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recorded performance in the market was -26.43%, having the revenues showcasing 47.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.60M, as it employees total of 131 workers.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4851, with a change in the price was noted -0.2270. In a similar fashion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted a movement of -29.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,462,447 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADMP is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.74%, alongside a downfall of -64.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.31% during last recorded quarter.