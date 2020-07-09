WidePoint Corporation (WYY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.01M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of WidePoint Corporation (WYY), which is $0.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.81 after opening rate of $0.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.69 before closing at $0.70.

Recently in News on June 18, 2020, WidePoint Provides Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Guidance. Company Anticipates Fiscal 2020 Revenues of $185 Million to $195 Million, Representing 87% Year-Over-Year Grow at the Midpoint. You can read further details here

WidePoint Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9900 on 06/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) full year performance was 77.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WidePoint Corporation shares are logging -25.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $0.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5883994 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WidePoint Corporation (WYY) recorded performance in the market was 86.43%, having the revenues showcasing 113.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.18M, as it employees total of 249 workers.

Specialists analysis on WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5008, with a change in the price was noted +0.2806. In a similar fashion, WidePoint Corporation posted a movement of +60.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 780,747 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WYY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

Raw Stochastic average of WidePoint Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.37%, alongside a boost of 77.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 113.65% during last recorded quarter.