The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Quarterly Performance is 326.83%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) was valued at $2.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.06 while reaching the peak value of $2.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.03. The stock current value is $2.45.

Recently in News on July 7, 2020, The Alkaline Water Company Selects Davis Elen as Agency of Record. Davis Elen has Been Tapped to Develop a Fully Integrated National Marketing Campaign for Lifestyle Brands. You can read further details here

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.45 on 07/08/20, with the lowest value was $0.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) full year performance was 20.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares are logging -12.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 512.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5920505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) recorded performance in the market was 92.91%, having the revenues showcasing 326.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 140.80M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.03, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted a movement of +131.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 946,480 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTER is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Raw Stochastic average of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.54%, alongside a boost of 20.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 71.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 326.83% during last recorded quarter.