Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) was up 24.17%

At the end of the latest market close, Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) was valued at $0.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.32 while reaching the peak value of $0.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.312. The stock current value is $0.39.

Recently in News on June 30, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Update on COVID-19 Response. Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020 and provided an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Results include $10.3 million of non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges which are preliminary and subject to adjustment. You can read further details here

Stein Mart Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8979 on 02/25/20, with the lowest value was $0.2265 for the same time period, recorded on 04/17/20.

Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) full year performance was -50.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Stein Mart Inc. shares are logging -58.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $0.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17652148 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) recorded performance in the market was -41.03%, having the revenues showcasing 11.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.65M, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Stein Mart Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4639, with a change in the price was noted -0.4884. In a similar fashion, Stein Mart Inc. posted a movement of -55.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,041,692 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMRT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.43.

Technical breakdown of Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Stein Mart Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Stein Mart Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.63%, alongside a downfall of -50.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.28% during last recorded quarter.