Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) was up 25.37%

At the end of the latest market close, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) was valued at $0.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.561 while reaching the peak value of $0.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5409. The stock current value is $0.70.

Recently in News on July 9, 2020, Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Extension of its Agreement with National Interstate Insurance Company. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that it had extended its agreement with National Interstate Insurance Company (“National Interstate” or “NATL”), which was previously announced in June 2019. As extended, Atlas subsidiaries will continue to act as underwriting manager for NATL and transition new and renewal paratransit business to NATL paper until at least August 2021 for fleets with seven or fewer vehicles and until November 2020 for accounts with eight or more vehicles. NATL continues to retain the option to purchase renewal rights on either of these segments at the expiration of the agreement periods. Other previously disclosed material terms of the agreements between the parties remain unchanged. You can read further details here

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4500 on 06/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.3050 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) full year performance was -20.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are logging -71.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22323152 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) recorded performance in the market was 29.75%, having the revenues showcasing 68.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.08M, as it employees total of 286 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4734, with a change in the price was noted +0.1101. In a similar fashion, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +18.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,911,184 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFH is recording 5.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.55.

Technical breakdown of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.68%, alongside a downfall of -20.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.57% during last recorded quarter.