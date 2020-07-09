Recent Change of -0.41% in the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It is currently valued at $26.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.98, after setting-off with the price of $26.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $26.60.

Recently in News on July 6, 2020, Dun & Bradstreet Announces Closing Of Its Initial Public Offering And Exercise In Full Of Option To Purchase Additional Shares. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE: DNB) today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 90,047,612 shares of common stock, which includes 11,745,340 shares of common stock issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares in full. The offering was priced at $22.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $2,381,047,464 when combined with the $400,000,000 aggregate proceeds from the concurrent private placement and before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet’s shares of common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DNB” on July 1, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares are logging -6.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.25 and $28.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8776680 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) recorded performance in the market was 4.50%,. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.93B, as it employees total of 4037 workers.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNB is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.58.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.50%.