Here is why Synchrony Financial (SYF) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.87%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Synchrony Financial (SYF), which is $22.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.34 after opening rate of $21.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.62 before closing at $21.79.

Recently in News on June 30, 2020, Synchrony to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 21, 2020. Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A conference call to discuss Synchrony’s results will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations. You can read further details here

Synchrony Financial had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.43 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $12.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) full year performance was -37.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synchrony Financial shares are logging -41.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.15 and $38.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5180717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synchrony Financial (SYF) recorded performance in the market was -38.02%, having the revenues showcasing 38.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.88B, as it employees total of 16500 workers.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Synchrony Financial a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.16, with a change in the price was noted -11.50. In a similar fashion, Synchrony Financial posted a movement of -34.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,020,158 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYF is recording 1.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Synchrony Financial in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Synchrony Financial, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.55%, alongside a downfall of -37.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.46% during last recorded quarter.