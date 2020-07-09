Here is why Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) recent weekly performance of -13.31% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) was valued at $0.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.22 while reaching the peak value of $0.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2051. The stock current value is $0.20.

Recently in News on July 2, 2020, Abraxas Petroleum Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (“Abraxas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXAS) today announced that on Wednesday, July 1, it received notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) that the Company is not presently in compliance with the NASDAQ continued listing rules since the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5500 on 04/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) full year performance was -79.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -81.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2011759 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) recorded performance in the market was -38.76%, having the revenues showcasing 54.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.49M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2048, with a change in the price was noted -0.0338. In a similar fashion, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of -14.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,641,577 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXAS is recording 1.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.86.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.25%, alongside a downfall of -79.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.12% during last recorded quarter.