Analysts Mean recommendation for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) was 2.40: Is this the key time?

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is priced at $23.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.88 and reached a high price of $24.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.01. The stock touched a low price of $23.46.

Recently in News on June 30, 2020, Carrier Launches the BluEdge Service Platform: A Differentiated, Tiered Service Offering. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, today introduced the BluEdge™ service platform – a new and differentiated service offering. Leveraging Carrier’s history of innovation and product and service expertise, the BluEdge service platform offers a tiered suite of services across the three Carrier segments – HVAC, Refrigeration and Fire & Security – to address a customer’s specific needs. As Carrier continues to invest in Internet of Things enabled equipment and digital solutions, the BluEdge service platform will use cutting-edge analytics to decipher data, extract insights and implement solutions before issues ever arise. The new service offering is complementary to Carrier’s existing network of service providers and sets Carrier apart through the unique enterprise-wide service program that will help reduce complexity and provide value for customers. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carrier Global Corporation shares are logging -1.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.50 and $24.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4686058 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) recorded performance in the market was 99.92%, having the revenues showcasing 57.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.51B, as it employees total of 52635 workers.

Analysts verdict on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Carrier Global Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CARR is recording 4.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.09.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Carrier Global Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Carrier Global Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.92%. The shares increased approximately by 7.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.31% during last recorded quarter.