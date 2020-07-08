VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -0.81

VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) is priced at $0.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.81 and reached a high price of $0.825, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.81. The stock touched a low price of $0.78.

Recently in News on July 7, 2020, VIVUS Completes Solicitation for In-Court Reorganization Plan to Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of IEH Biopharma LLC. VIVUS, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVUS; the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has completed the solicitation of an in-court prepackaged plan of reorganization, under which IEH Biopharma LLC (“IEH”) will take 100% ownership of VIVUS (the “Prepackaged Plan”), ahead of its July 7, 2020 chapter 11 filing. The Company solicited IEH―as the only holder of claims in classes entitled to vote on the Prepackaged Plan―and has received IEH’s ballots voting in favor of the Prepackaged Plan in accordance with the amended and restated Restructuring Support Agreement executed by the Company and IEH on July 6, 2020. The Company believes that the Prepackaged Plan satisfies all requirements necessary for confirmation by the Court. The Company will request a combined disclosure statement and confirmation hearing for August 17, 2020, subject to the Court’s availability. Upon confirmation of the Prepackaged Plan, the Company intends to consummate the restructuring transactions shortly thereafter. You can read further details here

VIVUS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5500 on 03/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.5100 for the same time period, recorded on 07/08/20.

VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) full year performance was -78.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VIVUS Inc. shares are logging -87.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and -19.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $4.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4709141 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) recorded performance in the market was -70.31%, having the revenues showcasing -38.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.82M, as it employees total of 59 workers.

VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VIVUS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2963, with a change in the price was noted -2.0240. In a similar fashion, VIVUS Inc. posted a movement of -76.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,339,528 in trading volumes.

VIVUS Inc. (VVUS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of VIVUS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of VIVUS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.09%, alongside a downfall of -78.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.36% during last recorded quarter.