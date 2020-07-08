TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.61M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) was valued at $1.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.44 while reaching the peak value of $1.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.405. The stock current value is $1.53.

Recently in News on June 1, 2020, TherapeuticsMD Announces Appointment of James C. D’Arecca as Chief Financial Officer and Retirement of Daniel A. Cartwright as Chief Financial Officer. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, announced today the appointment of James C. D’Arecca as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2020. Mr. D’Arecca succeeds Daniel A. Cartwright, who has retired from his position as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, also effective June 1, 2020. Mr. Cartwright will remain with the Company as an advisor for a transitional period. Mr. D’Arecca joins TherapeuticsMD with broad experience in corporate and operational finance, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Allergan plc. You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9300 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.8530 for the same time period, recorded on 04/15/20.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was -40.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -64.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $4.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7005606 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was -36.78%, having the revenues showcasing 65.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 388.77M, as it employees total of 348 workers.

The Analysts eye on TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3152, with a change in the price was noted -0.9700. In a similar fashion, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted a movement of -38.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,208,103 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.88%.

Considering, the past performance of TherapeuticsMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.62%, alongside a downfall of -40.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 29.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.21% during last recorded quarter.