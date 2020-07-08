Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) was up 5.59%

At the end of the latest market close, Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) was valued at $0.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.84 while reaching the peak value of $0.9558 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.825. The stock current value is $0.89.

Recently in News on June 22, 2020, Heat Biologics Announces First Patient Treated in First-in-Human Clinical Trial of PTX-35. DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced that the first patient has been treated in the Company’s first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PTX-35, the first antibody product candidate developed by Heat Biologics’ Pelican Therapeutics subsidiary. You can read further details here

Heat Biologics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2500 on 03/05/20, with the lowest value was $0.1950 for the same time period, recorded on 02/27/20.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) full year performance was 37.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heat Biologics Inc. shares are logging -28.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 357.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $1.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15641856 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) recorded performance in the market was 87.81%, having the revenues showcasing 71.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.81M, as it employees total of 36 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Heat Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6408, with a change in the price was noted +0.6422. In a similar fashion, Heat Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +256.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,855,453 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HTBX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Heat Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Heat Biologics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 87.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.89%, alongside a boost of 37.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.46% during last recorded quarter.