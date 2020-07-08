Recent Change of -1.03% in the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), which is $0.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.14 after opening rate of $0.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.13 before closing at $0.14.

Recently in News on June 23, 2020, Houston American Energy Announces Adjournment Of Its Annual Meeting To Friday, July 17, 2020. Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) today announced that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, its virtual annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on June 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., central time, until Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., central time, at which time the Company’s stockholders will vote on the proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting (subject to any potential additional adjournments), including Proposal 2, approval of an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to provide the Board of Directors the flexibility to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. You can read further details here

Houston American Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2850 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) full year performance was -36.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Houston American Energy Corp. shares are logging -52.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $0.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2929519 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) recorded performance in the market was -6.58%, having the revenues showcasing 23.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.05M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1339, with a change in the price was noted -0.0115. In a similar fashion, Houston American Energy Corp. posted a movement of -7.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,207,828 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUSA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Houston American Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.74%, alongside a downfall of -36.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.77% during last recorded quarter.