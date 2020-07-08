PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.81M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) was valued at $177.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $177.69 while reaching the peak value of $179.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $176.31. The stock current value is $180.18.

Recently in News on June 25, 2020, New Research From PayPal Reveals How Americans Are Spending Credit Card Rewards In A COVID-19 World. 44% of American credit card holders say they are more likely to spend their credit card rewards during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read further details here

PayPal Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $182.64 on 07/08/20, with the lowest value was $82.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) full year performance was 51.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PayPal Holdings Inc. shares are logging -0.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.07 and $181.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3083066 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) recorded performance in the market was 63.89%, having the revenues showcasing 74.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 208.38B, as it employees total of 23200 workers.

The Analysts eye on PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

During the last month, 32 analysts gave the PayPal Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 129.69, with a change in the price was noted +60.54. In a similar fashion, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +50.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,707,949 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PYPL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Technical rundown of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Raw Stochastic average of PayPal Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.78%.

Considering, the past performance of PayPal Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.91%, alongside a boost of 51.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.37% during last recorded quarter.