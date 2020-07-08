Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) market price of $1.41 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) was valued at $1.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.32 while reaching the peak value of $1.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.26. The stock current value is $1.41.

Recently in News on July 7, 2020, Party City Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards. Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced that it received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that it has regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards. You can read further details here

Party City Holdco Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2300 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) full year performance was -82.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Party City Holdco Inc. shares are logging -81.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 443.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $7.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4456740 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recorded performance in the market was -45.30%, having the revenues showcasing 248.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 122.70M, as it employees total of 10400 workers.

Specialists analysis on Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Party City Holdco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1079, with a change in the price was noted -1.2600. In a similar fashion, Party City Holdco Inc. posted a movement of -47.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,324,528 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.58%, alongside a downfall of -82.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 248.39% during last recorded quarter.