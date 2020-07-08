Hecla Mining Company (HL) Profit Margins posted -14.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Hecla Mining Company (HL) was valued at $3.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.32 while reaching the peak value of $3.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.19. The stock current value is $3.35.

Recently in News on June 10, 2020, Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. You can read further details here

Hecla Mining Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.65 on 06/02/20, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) full year performance was 90.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hecla Mining Company shares are logging -8.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3145770 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hecla Mining Company (HL) recorded performance in the market was -3.54%, having the revenues showcasing 92.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 1622 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hecla Mining Company (HL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Hecla Mining Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.67, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Hecla Mining Company posted a movement of +13.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,694,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HL is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical breakdown of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hecla Mining Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.39%, alongside a boost of 90.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.35% during last recorded quarter.