Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.50

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), which is $16.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.80 after opening rate of $18.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.14 before closing at $17.16.

Recently in News on June 29, 2020, Continental Resources Founder and Executive Chairman Harold Hamm Purchases 4,736,264 Shares of Company Stock; Adopts 10b5-1 Purchase Plan. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (“Continental” or the “Company”) today announced that its Founder and Executive Chairman, Harold Hamm, purchased 4,736,264 shares of Continental common stock on the open market from June 22, 2020 to June 25, 2020, at market prices. This brings Mr. Hamm’s total holdings, as of June 25, 2020, to 289,659,385 shares, or approximately 79.3% of the Company’s total common shares outstanding at April 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Continental Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.20 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $6.90 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) full year performance was -58.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Continental Resources Inc. shares are logging -62.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.90 and $42.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2918707 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) recorded performance in the market was -49.97%, having the revenues showcasing 88.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.84B, as it employees total of 1260 workers.

Analysts verdict on Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Continental Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.48, with a change in the price was noted -10.62. In a similar fashion, Continental Resources Inc. posted a movement of -40.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,788,467 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLR is recording 0.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Continental Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Continental Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.44%, alongside a downfall of -58.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.99% during last recorded quarter.