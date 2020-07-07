Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $3.24

For the readers interested in the stock health of Antero Resources Corporation (AR). It is currently valued at $2.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.15, after setting-off with the price of $3.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.855 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.95.

Recently in News on June 15, 2020, Antero Resources Announces $402 Million Overriding Royalty Transaction. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of an overriding royalty interest (“ORRI”) transaction with Sixth Street Partners, LLC (“Sixth Street”), a leading global investment firm, that will result in proceeds to the Company of up to $402 million. Proceeds will be used to repay revolver borrowings and the effective date of the transaction is April 1, 2020. Further, the Company announced that it is has repurchased additional 2021 senior notes during the second quarter and that $540 million of that issue remain outstanding. Pro forma for the initial proceeds from the ORRI transaction and the repurchase of senior notes during the quarter, the Company has approximately $745 million drawn on its revolving credit facility and $1.2 billion in liquidity under its credit facility as of March 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.14 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was -46.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -47.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 363.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $5.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33557273 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 3.86%, having the revenues showcasing 283.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 708.30M, as it employees total of 531 workers.

Analysts verdict on Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +74.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,640,480 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Antero Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.45%, alongside a downfall of -46.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 283.67% during last recorded quarter.