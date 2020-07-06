Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was down -2.42%

At the end of the latest market close, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was valued at $12.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.35 while reaching the peak value of $13.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.42. The stock current value is $12.50.

Recently in News on June 25, 2020, American Airlines Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes. American Airlines, Inc. (AAL) today announced that it priced $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 11.75% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes will have an interest rate of 11.75% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99% of their face value. The size of the offering of the Notes was increased from the previously announced $1.5 billion. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by American Airlines Group Inc. (the “Guarantor”). The Company also announced that it decided not to proceed with its previously announced $500 million term loan facility due to increased demand from investors in the offering of the Notes. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on June 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.78 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $8.25 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -61.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -64.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.25 and $34.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 86439536 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was -56.42%, having the revenues showcasing 24.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.51B, as it employees total of 133000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.53, with a change in the price was noted -16.29. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of -56.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 79,438,820 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Airlines Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.03%, alongside a downfall of -61.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.25% during last recorded quarter.