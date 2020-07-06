Here is why GEE Group Inc. (JOB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 21.38%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GEE Group Inc. (JOB), which is $1.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.49 after opening rate of $1.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.42 before closing at $0.51.

Recently in News on July 2, 2020, GEE Group Eliminates Over $47 Million in Debt and Mezzanine Financing. Recap and Restructuring Increases Stockholders Equity by Over $40 Million Pre-Tax. You can read further details here

GEE Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4900 on 07/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.1677 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/20.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) full year performance was 96.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GEE Group Inc. shares are logging 74.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 794.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $0.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 80598744 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GEE Group Inc. (JOB) recorded performance in the market was 284.62%, having the revenues showcasing 409.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.10M, as it employees total of 344 workers.

Analysts verdict on GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GEE Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3678, with a change in the price was noted +1.0900. In a similar fashion, GEE Group Inc. posted a movement of +265.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,125,075 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JOB is recording 37.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 37.45.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GEE Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GEE Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 284.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 279.75%, alongside a boost of 96.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 133.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 239.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 409.34% during last recorded quarter.