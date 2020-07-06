Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is on the roll with an average volume of 53.08M in the recent 3 months

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is priced at $3.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.60 and reached a high price of $3.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.31. The stock touched a low price of $2.47.

Recently in News on July 2, 2020, Genius Brands International Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward, to Host Conference Call to Discuss Key Business Development. Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, July 6, 2020 to discuss an exciting business development. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.73 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was 141.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -69.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6779.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.05 and $11.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 285825792 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was 1201.80%, having the revenues showcasing 1442.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 244.81M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

The Analysts eye on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.28, with a change in the price was noted +3.24. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +1,054.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 33,640,586 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical rundown of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Genius Brands International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1201.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1145.18%, alongside a boost of 141.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -55.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1442.81% during last recorded quarter.