Gear up for the change! Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has hit the volume of 21992144

For the readers interested in the stock health of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). It is currently valued at $3.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.26, after setting-off with the price of $2.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.41 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.26.

Recently in News on June 16, 2020, Broadway Financial Corporation Files Supplement to Proxy Statement for Annual Meeting. Broadway Financial Corporation (the “Broadway”) (NASDAQ Capital Market: BYFC) reported today that it has filed a supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to its previously filed proxy statement for Broadway’s annual meeting of stockholders that will be held at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2020. You can read further details here

Broadway Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.23 on 06/19/20, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) full year performance was 123.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Broadway Financial Corporation shares are logging -56.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 199.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $7.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21992144 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) recorded performance in the market was 101.95%, having the revenues showcasing 137.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.60M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Broadway Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.51, with a change in the price was noted +1.74. In a similar fashion, Broadway Financial Corporation posted a movement of +127.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,144,625 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BYFC is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Broadway Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 107.33%, alongside a boost of 123.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 122.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 137.40% during last recorded quarter.